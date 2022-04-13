JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials say they are continuing to look into complaints lodged against the current coaching staff of the university’s softball program.

At least two former players made allegations on social media last month, accusing first-year head coach Belinda Hendrix and her husband, assistant coach Jimmy Hendrix, of being emotionally abusive. The university said it launched an investigation in December.

In an email to News Channel 11 on Wednesday, ETSU Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jessica Vodden said that the university has received “significant input from players, parents, and community members regarding the women’s softball program.”

“As a result, the Office of University Counsel has expanded the scope of its review to ensure student-athletes have the opportunity to confidentially share their concerns, perspectives, and any details related to their treatment by the coaching staff,” Vodden said.

The Office and University Counsel has been instructed to notify university leaders if they discover that the health or safety of ETSU’s student-athletes is in danger.

“No such notice has been given, and the inquiry is ongoing,” Vodden said.

The details of the Office of University Counsel’s review will not be made public and its findings will remain confidential in accordance with state and federal law, according to Vodden.