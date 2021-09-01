ETSU ROTC to host veteran suicide awareness 5k run/walk, 10k ruck march

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Army ROTC program is hosting a series of endurance challenges to honor veterans and fight service member suicide on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Participants can choose between a 5k run/walk and a 10k Ruck where marchers carry 35 or more pounds on their back.

Signup is $30 per person for each event with proceeds benefitting Stop Soldier Suicide, a veteran-founded nonprofit that focuses on personalized mental health treatment for veterans and their families of all branches.

The event takes place on September 11, 20 years after fatal attacks on the World Trade Center and the beginning of the War on Terror. ETSU ROTC cadets said the date holds a special meaning in their hearts as they plan to honor those who lost their lives that day and in the fight that followed.

“Personally I feel very honored just to memorialize this tragic event,” said Cadet Staff Sergeant Jacob Thomas. “It’s important also that we have a veteran focus and to take appreciation of everyone that came before us.”

Event participants will receive event t-shirts and dog tags upon completion of the course.

To register for the event, click here.