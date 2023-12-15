JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday afternoon, four graduates from East Tennessee State University’s ROTC program were commissioned and honored as they transition from school to service.

Each year, students from the program are commissioned as second lieutenants in the United States Army. The event is considered a huge honor among those in the ROTC community.

“It’s great, it’s a reward in the end,” said retired colonel and ETSU alumnus Gary McAllister.

“For any ROTC cadet out there that looks forward to commissioning, this is bigger than graduation,” said Second Lieutenant Ari King.

McAllister served as this year’s guest speaker. He said making it to this moment is an accomplishment the four young men should be proud of.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot more than people realize,” McAllister said. “But they’re all doing it for duty, honor and country.”

King was among those commissioned.

“It’s been a long journey,” King said. “But I’m excited to be here.”

King was given his second lieutenant’s pins by his mother, his aunt and his wife. His first salute was also given by someone special to him.

“The person that gave me my first salute was my godfather, Staff Sergeant Leon Grimes,” King said. “He’s kind of the one who introduced me to want to be in the Army.”

Now that King has gone through commissioning, he is ready to take the next steps.

“I’m very excited,” King said. “I’m still humbled, and I’m ready to get after it and do this career.”

King will leave for his assignment in January.