ETSU relocating alumni, advancement offices to Model Mill this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In just a couple of months, officials with the ETSU Foundation plan to move to a new location near downtown Johnson City.

Both the Office of University Advancement at ETSU and the ETSU National Alumni Association will be relocated to the Model Mill Development in October 2020, according to a release from the university.

“The restoration of the Mill has been a long anticipated project for this region and we are honored to have a presence in the beautiful new facility and to be part of this historic move,” said Pam Ritter, ETSU Vice President for University Advancement and President/CEO of the ETSU Foundation. “Our advancement and alumni staff are engaged within the community 365 days each year, and our presence at the Mill positions us closer to our donors, alumni and other friends within the community.”

The mill was built in the early 1900s on the corner of Walnut Street and Sevier Street close to ETSU.

The mill was bought by Grant and Rab Summers in 2016 and began undergoing renovations to become the new headquarters for the Summers-Taylor construction company.

The building will also provide space for other potential tenants.

“ETSU is an important leader in our region, and from the beginning President Brian Noland has been very supportive of the university partnering with us, and that commitment gave us the confidence to move forward with this project,” Grant Summers said.

The Model Mill Development was designed by Thomas Weems Architect.