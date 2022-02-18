JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced Friday that the general public can snag a ticket to the SGA’s Spring 2022 Concert in the coming weeks.

Miranda Lambert is slated to take the stage on Friday, April 29, and ETSU released the complete ticket purchase schedule:

Monday, Feb. 21 — Deadline for all guaranteed student and companion tickets

Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Tickets open for ETSU faculty and staff at $50 or $75 depending on section

Tuesday, March 1 — Deadline for ETSU faculty and staff tickets

Wednesday, March 2 — ETSU donor and season ticket holder purchase option

Wednesday, March 9 — Deadline for priority purchases

Thursday, March 10 —Public sale of all remaining inventory

The concert will mark a first for William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, and the university anticipates it to be the largest attended concert in the history of ETSU’s campus.

“When ETSU built Greene Stadium, we had a vision of hosting special events like this,” said ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter in a release. “While hosting Miranda Lambert is a university event, ETSU Athletics is honored to open the doors to Greene Stadium for our students, faculty, staff, and the community to enjoy an evening of fun.”

Gates to the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, click here.