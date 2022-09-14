JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has been nationally recognized for the typical low amount of debt that its students graduate with.

According to a release from ETSU, the university landed in the top 100 on the U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings of national universities whose students graduate with the least amount of debt.

According to the rankings, ETSU students typically owe $19,500 in federal loans after graduation, and 45% of freshmen receive federal loans. The ranking report was compiled as a summary of 1,500 colleges from across the country.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into ensuring that our students can come here and leave as debt free as possible,” Dr. Heather Levesque, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, told News Channel 11.

ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the “least debt” category, running ahead of several universities in Tennessee and the Appalachian Highlands. That puts ETSU in the top 10% in the nation, per the rankings. ETSU Office of University Marketing and Communications

The university reports 84% of its students receive “some form of financial assistance,” with almost half of the students graduating without any debt.

“The ranking from U.S. News & World Report confirms what so many already knew,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland stated in the release. “ETSU offers an excellent and affordable education that positions our graduates for success with less debt and remarkable opportunities in and out of the classroom.”

The school’s Board of Trustees recently voted to not increase tuition or fees for the current school year. The university also provides students with a personal financial aid counselor and a round-the-clock chat service.