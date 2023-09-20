JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) was awarded millions of dollars in project funding from BioMADE, a national institute with a mission of helping secure America’s future through bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education and collaboration.

A release from ETSU states BioMADE awarded the university $1.3 million in project funding, and the grant total is upwards of $3.3 million “when including costs shared by ETSU and partners.”

A key goal of the initiative is to create a “comprehensive career pathway” to equip both high school students and others with the skills necessary to thrive in the biomanufacturing industry, the university stated in the release.

“East Tennessee State University is proud to take a proactive role in advancing educational workforce development in the biomanufacturing sector in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Dr. Richard Prince, an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering, Engineering Technology and Surveying.

The ETSU Research Corporation and the Niswonger Foundation are collaborating to help build a pipeline program that trains high school students and gives them the tools to join the workforce in as little as two years, the release said.

“This collaboration with our partners at the ETSU Research Corporation and the Niswonger Foundation allows the university to continue its commitment to serving nontraditional students and those seeking career transitions,” said Dr. Aruna Kilaru, faculty fellow for Interdisciplinary Innovation in the Biosciences and an award-winning professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

In the long term, ETSU stated it’s creating a degree program to foster innovation and expansion, as well as give options to those interested in changing jobs.

“Ultimately, this groundbreaking program will result in the creation of a versatile and adaptable workforce,” said Dr. Pamela Mims, a professor and associate dean of Research and Grants at the Clemmer College of Education and Human Development.