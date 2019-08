JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU has been ranked number one in the state for its “Online RN to BSN Nursing Programs.”

The ranking was announced by “Registerednursing.Org” on it’s annual “Nursing Program Rankings” this week.

Earning a “BSN” allows nurses more professional options, and ETSU’s online programs let them get degrees at their own pace.

Students can complete as many as four courses each semester.