ETSU railroad museum to honor coal railroads of Appalachia this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will honor the region’s coal and timber railroads this weekend.

The museum will showcase operating layouts of past railroads like the Clinchfield, L&N, and Southern Railway with mining and logging scenes this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the museum’s monthly Heritage Day.

There will also be equipment related to the coal and timber railroads on hand.

A model of the Clinchfield Challenger, once based out of Erwin, brings rush produce to market across the big bridge on the HO scale layout. Specialized engine helped move coal out of the mountains. (Photo: ETSU)

A monster Chesapeake & Ohio steam engine comes through the mining area on the Carter Museum’s massive HO scale train layout located on the ETSU campus. It will be part of the Toot-inanny on September 28. (Photo: ETSU)

The replica of the ore mine in Cranberry, N.C. is a highlight on the museum’s world-recognized narrow gauge model display of the ET&WNC, known locally as the Tweetsie. (Photo: ETSU)

“The business of coal, coke, and limestone mined out of the Appalachian region literally built American success in both peace and wartime,” said Geoff Stunkard, Heritage Days coordinator. “These were real men working in adverse and dangerous conditions, and this day honors them and their descendants. The rail lines that stretched into the hollers remain favorites for many people in the Tri-Cities, and a lot of our regional railroading owes its continued existence to that business.”

There is no admission fee to the museum, which located in ETSU’s Campus Center Building with a flashing railroad-crossing signal outside.

For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/railroad.

