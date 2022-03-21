JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The George L. Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU is sponsoring a scenic train excursion and riverboat cruise in Knoxville.

The trip will include bus transportation to Knoxville, where there will be a 90-minute train ride and luncheon cruise on “The Star of Knoxville” riverboat on May 14.

Tickets cost $95 for adults and $85 for children 3–12 years old and must be purchased no later than May 1. Children 2 years and under may ride for free.

Ticket order forms, liability waivers, and more information can be found on the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders website or at the Carter Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, Catherine Cummins may be contacted for more information at (225) 229-5653 or catherinecummins995@gmail.com.

Checks and money orders should be made to the G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mailed to G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS; attn.: Catherine Cummins, PO Box 70697, Johnson City, TN 37614.