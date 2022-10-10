JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s campus radio station, WETS-FM, is hosting its annual fall fund drive.

The drive began Oct. 8 and runs through Friday, Oct. 14. Funds from the drive go directly to supporting the programming and replacing old equipment at the station, according to a release from ETSU.

“The public helps us stay on air,” said Chad Barrett, manager of WETS-FM. “Our mission is to serve the public, and the public helps us serve the public.”

The station hosts two fund drives each year, and they hope to raise $100,000 in the fall. National Public Radio costs $200,000 alone per year, and Barrett said several pieces of aging equipment at WETS-FM are in need of replacing after a recent storm struck some of it.

“Every year, we hear from listeners just how much they enjoy WETS-FM. Many often ask, ‘How can we make sure this programming stays on the air?’” Barrett said in ETSU’s release. “This is a great way to do just that.”

To donate, call (888) 895-9387 or click here.