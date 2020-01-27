ETSU public safety team asking for names for new therapy dog

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new member of the East Tennessee State University public safety team will be arriving soon, and the team is asking for input on what to name her.

According to a release from ETSU, the new therapy dog is part of the Paws & Stripes Comfort Dog Program.

She will get to campus in February and will be available to meet with students whenever they need a break from the pressures of college life.

The yet-to-be-named dog is not a trained K-9 and will not be assisting any law enforcement.

“She will be here as a source of support for our students, whether it be during exam times or when someone might be in distress or may just be feeling homesick,” said Captain Mark Tipton. “We do not have a name picked out, and because she will be an active presence on campus, we wanted to turn to the community for some suggestions.”

Ideas for her name can be sent to nameourdog@etsu.edu and must be submitted before Monday, February 3.

The dog is coming from an organization in Orlando, and an ETSU officer is currently training to become her official handler.