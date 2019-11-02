ETSU program celebrates 50 years of accreditation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One program at East Tennessee State University is celebrating a milestone this week.

The university’s Department of Environmental Health celebrated it’s 50th anniversary of accreditation Friday, and celebrated with different events throughout the day.

Since 1969, EHAC has accredited 44 undergraduate degree programs at universities nationwide.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Hershell “Hew” Wolfe, is an alumnus from the program and had a special, personal message while congratulating them on the accreditation.

“Hoo-ah as the Army says, that’s just an army expression,” Wolfe said. “I hear ya and acknowledge it’s a wonderful time.”

After Wolfe’s speech, a celebratory picnic was also held on campus with program supporters.