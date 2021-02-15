ETSU professor dies after battle with cancer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University is honoring the life of a professor who died on Monday.

The university says Dr. Brian Odle, an associate professor at the ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, died after a battle with cancer.

More details about a scholarship honoring Odle will be announced soon, ETSU said.

The university has set up a Kudoboard where students, alumni, faculty, and friends can share their stories and messages honoring the professor.

ETSU says Odle was a “wonderful storyteller” and has posted some of his speeches, along with several photos of the professor, on a special webpage.