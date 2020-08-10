ETSU President: ‘Virtually impossible’ team sports will be played this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland says he believes it is “virtually impossible” team sports will be played this fall.

He made that statement during the question and answer session with reporters Monday after announcing the school would start the fall semester August 24th with modifications in place because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

“I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall,” Noland said. “I think it will be virtually impossible for us to play competitive sports this fall at ETSU. I think all our team sports will move to the spring. But ultimately that will be a discussion for this Thursday.”

That’s when the Presidents of the Southern Conference league are set to meet to discuss the plan for fall college athletics.

Noland said he’s hearing about discussions that the Power 5 conferences are considering the delay of fall sports.

“As someone who cares very deeply about not only our athletics program but also our athletes, any decisions made here at ETSU are going to be made in the interest of the health, the safety, and the welfare of our student athletes,” Noland said.

