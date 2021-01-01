ETSU president sworn in as TVA board member

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU President Brian Noland was sworn in as a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors on Thursday.

Noland, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in January and confirmed by the Senate earlier this month, took the oath of office in Johnson City.

“TVA’s mission of service ultimately comes down to making the lives of nearly 10 million people better,” Noland said in a news release. “As an educator, that goal resonates with me and I am honored to join the TVA team in helping achieve that end.”

His term on the TVA board will expire in May 2024.

Noland has served as ETSU’s president since 2012.