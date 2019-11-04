ETSU president responds to flyers reading ‘It’s okay to be white’ found on campus Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU President Brian Noland has released a statement regarding signs found on the university’s campus that read “It’s okay to be white.”

The signs were found on multiple buildings and locations across campus and were identical to flyers placed on other college campuses nationwide.

Noland says in an act of vandalism, flyers were placed on Borchuck Plaza, covering plaques dedicated to five individuals who desegregated the school in the 1950s.

Noland said in a release, “It is clear that the posting and placement of these flyers was an attempt to create division in our community and I am disgusted by this act.”

Noland is asking for anyone with any information related to the investigation to call 423-439-4480.

Noland says there are multiple resources available on campus to provide any counseling or services anyone should require.