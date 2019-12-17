ETSU president and Bucky create ‘Home Alone’ tribute video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Christmas greeting from the president and first lady of East Tennessee State University is getting a lot of attention on social media.

It’s a tribute to a Christmas movie classic with a touch of blue and gold.

The video greeting shares a buccaneer version of the Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In this version, it’s Bucky who didn’t make it on the plane with Dr. Brian Noland and his family.

The video is mostly set inside Shellbridge, the home of the ETSU president.

You can see the full Christmas greeting video on all of ETSU’s social media platforms.