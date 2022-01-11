FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs “Keeper of the Flame” at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Chris Stapleton tops the list of finalists with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. Lambert received three […]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the announcement of three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert coming to ETSU in April, it comes to mind that this won’t be the first time a major artist has visited the university.

The ETSU Student Government Association (SGA) has hosted a slate of standout musicians, artists and comedians since as early as 2014:

Old Crow Medicine Show – Carolina Chocolate Drops (Spring 2014)

The Resolute – We The Kings – Mayday Parade (Fall 2014)

Jim Gaffigan (Fall 2014)

T-Pain (Spring 2015)

Switchfoot – Colony House (Fall 2015)

Lupe Fiasco – Austin Brown (Fall 2015)

Echosmith – Andrew Ripp (Spring 2016)

Billy Currington – Jacob Davis (Fall 2016)

Moon Taxi (Spring 2017)

The All-American Rejects (Fall 2017)

Judah & the Lion (Fall 2018)

Scotty McCreery (Spring 2019)

Gabriel Iglesias (Fall 2019)

Mikey Day – Chloe Fineman – Kenan Thompson (Spring 2020)

X Ambassadors (Fall 2020)

Brett Young (Fall 2020)

Kip Moore – Kylie Morgan – Saul Brooks (Spring 2021)

All Time Low – Swae Lee (Fall 2021)

With these in mind, ETSU faculty are anticipating their biggest turnout yet for Lambert. Student Activities and Organizations director Carter Warden said the campus is expecting to accommodate around 14-15,000 guests in William B. Green Jr. Stadium.

“It’s been talked about if this goes successfully, like I think it will, and we sell out the stadium, we’re going to be able to do this in the future,” ETSU SGA president Mason Mosier said. “So I want to make this a yearly thing where that people realize – and forgive me all the Vol fans – that we rival Thompson Boling arena. We’re going to go at it, we’re gonna get more and more people at these concerts.”

Previous concerts were determined through student polling, but this year Warden said the normal poll model just wasn’t doable. COVID-19’s impact on musicians meant several artists had limited availability, so Warden said a short-term poll of roughly 600 students was conducted.

Out of six different artists in the running, Warden said Miranda Lambert won by a wide margin. The win meant she’d secured her spot on stage in April.

There are two other concerts in consideration for the spring, which have not been announced as of January 11th. Those won’t be held in the stadium, Warden said.

“The best is yet to come, we’re going to have huge things from here on out for the rest of the semester really work hard for the students,” said Mosier. “I have to tell you’ve I’ve gotten so much response to this of people that are saying ‘We’re glad that she’s coming here.'”

Several of ETSU’s last concerts and performances were held virtually in an abundance of caution, such as remote performances by SNL staples Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson.

In terms of COVID-19 precautions, the ETSU administration said all current or updated guidelines will be followed for the event. Guidelines for guests will be released as the event approaches.

Ticket sales will open later in the spring, but the ETSU administration plans to give each currently enrolled student one as part of their tuition. Seating charts have not been released yet.

To see past and upcoming concerts, visit the ETSU SGA website here.