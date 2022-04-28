JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews put the final touches on a transformed William B. Greene Jr. Stadium Thursday afternoon before Friday night’s Miranda Lambert concert.

The concert will be the first-ever at the home of ETSU football, and it will be the first time beer has been sold on the East Tennessee State University campus.

The football turf is now completely covered with protective tiles. Beer vendors are set up throughout the stadium.

The Johnson City Commission approved a beer license for the stadium earlier this month.

ETSU said ID is required for every beer purchase regardless of age. Only two 16 oz. beers can be purchased at a time, and wristbands will be given for each purchase.

Sales end at 9:45 Friday night.

The concert was organized between ETSU and the Student Government Association (SGA).

Tickets were first sold to students, and SGA President Mason Mosier said the measures ensure students under 21 do not drink.

“We want to make sure that since this is the first time it’s happening in the stadium, we’re very careful,” Mosier said. “We trust the students. We trust faculty, staff. We trust the community to come together to be able to share a drink together, but to be safe in the consumption of alcohol which is most important.”

Mosier said if the beer sales go well, it’s something the university could bring to future events at the stadium.

“If we can do well with this tonight, maybe we can bring alcoholic beverages to the stadium, maybe we can bring it for football games,” Mosier said.

Beer is already sold at ETSU men’s basketball and baseball games.

Mosier said about 12,000 tickets have been sold as of Thursday. He said he was satisfied with that number.

“Miranda Lambert’s now, let’s see who people want in 2023 that if we combine funds, if we work together at ETSU, SGA’s going to continue to put on these big concerts to bring people together,” Mosier said.

In addition to the alcohol procedures, concert-goers are subject to a clear bag policy and there is a long list of prohibited items. You can find that list and other details about the concert HERE.