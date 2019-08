JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has just confirmed with an ETSU spokesperson that ETSU Police Chief Nicole Collins has resigned effective November 30th.

No further details were immediately available.

Collins has held the Chief of Police position at ETSU for just over a year, she was hired in June 2018.

Collins made history at the university by becoming the first female to lead the department.

SEE ALSO: ETSU hires first African-American, female chief of public safety