ETSU Police Chief Nicole Collins cites ‘cultural imbalance’ within the dept. in resignation letter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has obtained the resignation letter of ETSU’s Police Chief, Nicole Collins.

In that letter, she cites a cultural imbalance within the department and says in part, “Per our meeting this morning, I understand that the institution is no longer interested in pursuing national and international accreditation and a cultural imbalance within the department.”

That letter was dated August 19, 2019.

Her resignation is effective November 30th.

You can read the full resignation letter below.

