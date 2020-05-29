ETSU pharmacy school to hold webinar series for prospective students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will hold a series of free and interactive webinars for prospective students.

The webinar series, called “Gatton Rx Elements,” will take place each Thursday from June 18 to July 30 on Zoom. Each session will run from noon to 1 p.m.

The webinars will cover topics such as pharmacy career options, how to apply to pharmacy school, and financial aid options. There will also be a virtual tour of the college of pharmacy.

The deadline to register is the day before each session.

You can find more information on ETSU’s website.