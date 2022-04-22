JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bid to add nearly $3 million in recurring state funding for East Tennessee State University’s pharmacy school has failed.

Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) led the effort to get state money for the privately-funded Gatton College of Pharmacy, which has suffered significant enrollment declines over the past two years.

Fellow Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) told News Channel 11 the votes just weren’t there to provide the 17-year-old college a state supplement.

“This was the first year that we really put a full-court press on to try to get those dollars to equalize the tuition assistance at ETSU’s College of Pharmacy,” Hawk said.

Local leaders raised millions of dollars to establish the college in 2005, with the pledge that the community could support what is in essence a private college under the umbrella of a public university.

Enrollment for the school, which has a disproportionate number of first-generation college students and sends many graduates into rural practice settings, stayed steady until about three years ago. The decline followed a change in tuition structure at the University of Tennessee’s pharmacy college in Memphis that decreased costs there for out-of-state students.

“There are tuition discounts at the UT system out in Memphis that put our ETSU College of Pharmacy on an unequal playing field,” Hawk said.

Records from the UT Board of Trustees minutes show that in the 2018-2019 school year, out-of-state tuition for the Memphis pharmacy school was $42,180 and had increased slightly each of the previous few years. The following year out-of-state tuition decreased by 35% to $27,374.

Gatton College of Pharmacy tuition, regardless of in or out-of-state status, was $37,916 for the 2019-2020 school year. It had suddenly gone from roughly $4,000 below Memphis’s rate to more than $10,000 above it.

Immediately following those changes, Gatton’s enrollment declined after years of staying steady at around 315 students. It dropped to 281 in the 2020-21 school year and to 259 in the current year.

“When the pharmacy school at ETSU started, they brought a business proposal,” Hawk said. “They said ‘if you’ll allow us to have an apples to apples comparison with other pharmacy schools across the Southeast and allow us to charge a certain amount of tuition, then we can do this as a private school-type business model. But then the state and other areas went and changed the game mid-stream.”

Tuition at Gatton is increasing next year to $38,674 a year, a 2% rise from the current $37,916. Proposed tuition for the UT College of Pharmacy for next year is $22,370 for in-state students and $27,374 for out-of-state students, putting ETSU’s tuition 39% higher than UT’s for out-of-state students and 69% higher for in-state students.

ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy enrollment has declined 18% in the two years since Tennessee added funds allowing the University of Tennessee’s Memphis pharmacy school to decrease out-of-state tuition. (WJHL Photo)

Over four years, an in-state pharmacy student would pay $60,000 more to attend Gatton than to get a degree at Memphis.

Gatton’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1, is $8,286,500, which is a 14% decrease from the current year’s $9,610,800. Total staffing is projected to drop from 65 to 56, though a few of those are faculty positions that have not been filled for several years.

“We knew it was going to be a heavy lift,” Hawk said. “We’re not successful this go-round, but we will definitely go back and request ongoing revenues to fund these programs at ETSU.”

Hawk called getting the supplemental funding “critically important just to ensure that we’re training the pharmacists that we need to serve our region … we have to continue this. There’s great needs in that area of medical services.”