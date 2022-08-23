JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletic Director Scott Carter will receive monthly payments of his base pay until July 31, 2023, separation agreement documents obtained by News Channel 11 detail.

The installments include social security, retirement and insurance as well as a payout of Carter’s accrued vacation leave as of July 31, 2022. The document states Carter will not earn further vacation days or sick leave during the year-long period.

ETSU’s Chief Marketing and Communications officer, Jessica Vodden, told News Channel 11 in an email that Carter’s annual salary on which the severance pay will be based is $220,746.87.

The two daughters of the former athletic director have the option to receive a last-dollar scholarship for tuition and program service fees for one undergraduate degree at the university immediately after graduating high school, the separation agreement outlines.

“[ETSU] shall have no other financial obligations to Mr. Carter under any compensation or benefit plan, program, policy, contract, or tuition remission and Mr. Carter’s participation in University compensation and benefit plans, tuition remission, programs, practices, policies, contracts and tuition remission shall cease as of the resignation date, except that he shall have the right to continue in the state’s group health plan coverage until he secures other full-time employment with benefits or until the end of the Non-Employment Contract Payment Period, whichever occurs earlier,” the contract reads.

Carter’s resignation became effective the same day ETSU officials announced their intentions of firing then women’s basketball coach Simon Harris due to alleged Title IX violations. The situations, however, had “no connection,” according to acting Athletic Director Richard “Doc” Sander.

He had worked as the university’s athletic director since 2017. Sander, his predecessor, is continuing to work for the faculty pay he has been earning for his work in ETSU’s global sports management program, which is $86,567 annually.

Carter agreed to waive his right to make an appeal relating to the agreement, which can be terminated if the university learns that “Mr. Carter violated any law, rule, regulation, policy, or bylaw during his tenure…”

Carter also agreed to release the university from any potential liability he might pursue related to his employment there.

The contract became effective when ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, University Counsel Mark Fulks and Carter signed the document on Aug. 17.

The full agreement is available below.

ETSU noted in the agreement that it has not offered Carter any re-employment opportunities during his non-employment contract payment period.