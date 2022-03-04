JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Little did they know when the partnership with Precarpathian National University began in 2013 that East Tennessee State University’s Appalachian Studies Department would be exploring ways to help Ukrainians amid a Russian invasion.

Since 2013, the two universities have had strong connections exploring the mountain cultures shared among both regions.

“One of the strongest relationships we have is with the teacher education department and Pre Carpathian and they have a long-standing program there that specializes in mountain education with rural schools in particular,” Ron Roach, Chair of the Department of Appalachian Studies said. “So when we’ve been over there, we have visited many of the rural schools.”

After the eight days of war in Ukraine, professor Tanya Blyznyuk and her students at PNU decided to share a “thank you” video with the world.

He explained that he first met Blyznyuk when she acted as his translator during a conference he attended in Ukraine.

“We’ve kept a connection through the years. She was one of the professors who came right here to ETSU in 2014 and presented lecture and then accompany us to Marshall University for the Appalachian studies conference that year,” he said.

Roach said he is in awe of the resilience, strength and poise the Ukrainian students showed in the video.

“They prepared this video just yesterday, to share with the world their thanks for how various countries have stepped up to aid Ukraine, but also to remind us that there’s a lot more than needs to be done to help them and it’s really a heart touching video to watch to hear them express their thanks,” he said.

He said he has kept in touch with Blyznyuk since the Russian invasion began, trying to find ways to help with humanitarian aid.

“But at the same time, they’re doing all that they can to try to help their own country, they’re helping citizens in the war-torn parts of Ukraine to get into the mountains and to move out into Hungary and Romania in the other countries,” Roach said.

One former ETSU international student who moved back to his home village in Ukraine is Pavlo Rybaruk. He lives in the mountains of western Ukraine, which is supposedly very similar to the Appalachian Mountains and remains much untouched by Russian influence.

“Our student Pavlo, you know, a week ago he was trying to finish writing his master’s thesis to finish his master’s degree here in Appalachian studies and now that’s all up in the air at the moment as you can understand, but they’re, they’re trying to carry on,” Roach said. “They remind me a bit of the people of London in World War II during the Blitz who have just carried on with courage with hope determination, and I’ve been inspired by that.”

Rybaruk told News Channel 11 he has helped many refugees over the last week who have fled the more populated cities of Ukraine like Kyiv.

“To show real empathy, like you show to the close ones that you have in your immediate, like the body that consists out of many cells. So now the world has to become one wholesome body of humanity. And I think this crisis is this war is something that makes us so poignant that we cannot do anything else,” he said.

His plea is for the citizens of the world to stop watching the war unfold on a screen, but do something to help the suffering people of Ukraine.

“Real empathy is trying to put yourself into the shoes of the other. That’s what it boils down to. And I hope that we can prove this and not just talk about it so much and not just be in this crazy information or stage of war, where people are sitting in their phones and constantly checking up news going to see all of the gory videos going to shoot themselves on the information and not do anything with the knowledge of that information and not do anything to change the experience with the knowledge of that information,” Rybaruk said.

He said he believes Ukraine will now hold its place in history as a resilient nation that stood up to the giant next door when he came knocking.

“I think in the history, they will talk greatly about all of this and we are already trying to live fully, like this week has been a month in my sense perception of time. And because we’re trying to grasp everything that’s happening now to properly speak about this in the next generation and in the books that we will make about all of this,” Rybaruk said.

ETSU has set up a response page on its website for locals to explore ways in which to help Ukraine.

Roach said the organizations have been vetted thoroughly.