ETSU Overmountain Animation Festival to be held August 5-7, shows to be live streamed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Digital Media will host the 2020 Overmountain Animation Festival on August 5-7.

According to a release from ETSU, the festival’s shows will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. each night.

There are six featured shows that include more than 60 animations. Every night of the festival will feature two different themed shows.

You can read the schedule of the festival below:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. “Sprouts” – A series of shorts created just for kids.

8 p.m. “Heartfelt” – An eclectic mix of styles and techniques that explore emotions and connectedness.

Thursday, Aug. 6

7 p.m. “Adventure” – Films full of danger, intrigue and action that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

8 p.m. “Artistry” – An opportunity for audience members to witness the creativity of the animation medium.

Friday, Aug. 7

7 p.m. “Merriment” – A cheerful show that promises to lighten the hearts of everyone.

8 p.m. “Audacious” – This unapologetic and gutsy series of films will challenge choices and invade imaginations.

For more information on the festival and shows, click here.