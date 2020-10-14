ETSU opts for virtual fall commencement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that its fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 12 will be held virtually.

The university says the decision to go virtual was based on guidelines by state and local health agencies as well as the CDC and ETSU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team.

“This has been a very difficult decision for the institution, but we recognize the need to keep the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus guests as the highest priority,” Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU president, stated in a memo to campus.

“When we announced that our Spring Commencement Exercises would be virtual, I assured the Class of 2020 that they would have the opportunity to participate in a future ceremony at which time they could be part of the beloved ritual of crossing the graduation stage,” Noland continued. “Initially, we had anticipated that would be an option for our Fall Commencement in December; however, we hope to offer this opportunity to the entire Class of 2020 sometime next spring.”

The ceremony will be live-streamed at etsu.edu/classof2020 and on ETSU’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 12. A recording of the ceremony will also be posted on the webpage.