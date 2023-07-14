JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting in the fall, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will offer a new concentration for students in the College of Business and Technology.

A release from ETSU states that it will offer a hospitality and tourism concentration “for those who enjoy facilitating unforgettable experiences and who hope to shape the future of a vibrant and evolving industry.”

The hospitality and tourism concentration will be offered to students already working toward a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management concentration.

ETSU states the concentration will instruct students in key areas of the industry, such as hotel and resort management, event planning, tourism consulting, destination marketing and more.

“The hospitality and tourism concentration opens doors to a multitude of career opportunities for tomorrow’s industry leaders,” said Dr. Dana Harrison, chair of the Department of Management, Marketing and Supply Chain, in the release. “Regardless of students’ diverse passions and interests, this concentration will provide a premiere unparalleled education and immersive experiences with organizations in the region.”

To learn more about the concentration, visit ETSU’s website.