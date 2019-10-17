ETSU offering free entrepreneurship program for veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at East Tennessee State University are inspiring some of our nation’s heroes to start their own businesses.

Organizers of a new entrepreneurship program at ETSU hope to help veterans create a positive impact on the economy.

The program is called STRIVE.

During the course of eight weeks, veterans will learn business skills thanks to ETSU faculty members.

The program begins next February and veterans must apply to attend.

There is no cost for the program.

You can find out more about the STRIVE program HERE.