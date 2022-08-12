JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will reopen its observatory for open house events each month during the fall semester.

During each open house, the telescopes will be set up for visitors to use and experts will be on hand to answer questions. An astronomer or physicist will also give a short talk on a popular astronomical topic.

The monthly events are free and open to the public, the first of which will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Mark Giroux will give a brief talk about the first results from the new James Webb Space Telescope.

Open houses may be canceled if the sky is cloudy.

The observatory is located off Narrow Lane (1101 Narrow Lane, Johnson City, TN) just south of ETSU’s main campus.