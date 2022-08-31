JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unlike this past spring’s Miranda Lambert concert, there will be no beer sales at the upcoming SGA Fall 2022 Concert, according to ETSU officials.

Yung Gravy is slated to headline the event at Freedom Hall — not at the football stadium where Lambert performed several months ago.

Instead of pushing for alcohol sales at its upcoming concert, SGA leaders told News Channel 11 that the organization continues to work for beer sales at ETSU football games.

“There won’t be any alcohol sales this time,” said SGA President Mason Mosier. “We are in anticipation of working with administration, athletics and a couple of other people to ensure that students, that people that come out to our football games are going to be able to eventually be able to have a beverage at the stadium.”

Platinum-certified rapper Yung Gravy, 26, will take the stage at Freedom Hall on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., according to an earlier news release from the university. In addition to the blend of pop and rap music, concert-goers can expect performances from the Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.