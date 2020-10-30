ETSU names Cesar Gracia new chief of police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has named a new chief of police and director of Public Safety.

According to a release from ETSU, Cesar Gracia will assume his new role as chief on November 9.

Gracia has served as dean of campus safety and chief of police at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate for the last five years.

LMU was named the No. 1 safest campus out of 500 colleges and universities in the nation by the National Council for Home Safety and Security in 2019.

Gracia was also a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year by Campus Safety magazine.

Gracia was the coordinator and director of the Walters State Community College Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy from 2005-2015.

Gracia spent four years working as part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as well as seven years with the Kingsport Police Department.

He has a B.A. in criminal justice and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies with a concentration in criminal justice. Gracia earned both degrees from ETSU.

“I would like to thank the search committee for their hard work and diligence relative to this crucial position. The committee and the multitude of students, faculty, and staff that interacted with Chief Gracia consistently commented on his skills as a communicator, team-builder and collaborator and his commitment to inclusivity,” said Jeremy Ross, ETSU chief operating officer. “We have an outstanding team of police offers at ETSU and are pleased to have him in this role of overseeing our Department of Public Safety and providing oversight of our safety initiatives.”