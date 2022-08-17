JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are on their way to new classes and new living quarters this week.

Starting Wednesday, first-year students moved their microwave meals, extra-long twin sheets and nail-free artwork into their new digs with the help of fraternities, sororities and the athletic department. Thursday is another Freshman move-in day, and returning students will set up over the weekend.

Now that ETSU freshman Blade White is set up, he said he can’t wait to get some independence from home.

“It’s a little stressful. I’m excited though,” White said. “I just can’t wait to get in there and meet my roommate and just enjoy being away from my parents. I’m a freshman so this is my first year. It’s a changing time, but I’m ready for it.”