JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A change was recently made to the Mini-Dome at East Tennessee State University.

You will no longer see the “Mountain States Health Alliance” logo on the side of the mini-dome, instead you will see a new logo that reads “Ballad Health Athletic Center.”

The Mini-Dome at ETSU is used for football, basketball, physical education, indoor track and field events and graduation ceremonies.

The Mini-Dome has also been used for many special events such as a Wiz Khalifa concert in 2013.