ETSU, Milligan students volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on MLK Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from ETSU and Milligan College spent their Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering with Holston Habitat for Humanity.





ETSU students worked on two Habitat homes that are currently under construction on St. Clair Street in Johnson City.

Milligan students pre-built walls at the Habitat ReStore in Kingsport, which will be used in the construction of a new home that will begin in spring.

According to a release from Holston Habitat for Humanity, MLK Day is a national day designated for service.

“We are thrilled to have so many young folks engaged during our 2020 MLK Day of Service events,” says Holston Habitat Volunteer Manager, Mandy Penz. “We thank each person who will volunteer on MLK Day and throughout the year.”

Habitat says these student volunteers will be some of the first of nearly 1,400 people working at Holston Habitat’s construction sites and at the ReStores in Kingsport and Johnson City in 2020.