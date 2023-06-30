JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced on Monday that it would be cutting its men’s indoor track and field program to be more in compliance with Title IX.

This decision brought with it a lot of questions from not only the community but also the athletes.

Men’s track and field captain Evan Guzman said that prior to the announcement, the team was notified of the program cut through a zoom call.

“We had a meeting and then Monday just about, let’s say, 15 minutes before, we hopped on a Zoom call and then the news dropped,” Guzman said.

The announcement made by Athletic Director Richard “Doc” Sander stated that the school would make the cut to be more compliant with Title IX regulations. Title IX ensures that there is an equal opportunity for both men and women in athletics in proportion to their enrollment.

Guzman said he believes there are other options to comply with the regulations besides cutting the program.

“The point was to bring more women in and recruit more women and of course, equal opportunities are great. But this isn’t equal to cut a men’s program when there’s other solutions out there,” said Guzman. “And I’m no administration I’ll admit that. But I know that you can continue to work and think of ideas of how to bring in more women.”

Guzman said that the athletes are still able to compete in indoor track and field competitions, but they will compete unattached and will be financially responsible in order to compete.

“We can still compete indoors. But whose tab is that on? I think that’s an important question. It’s something to know is that, yes, we compete unattached. But now as student-athletes, of course, we have to take care of school housing food and now competition,” said Guzman.

Even after both the announcement and the meeting, Guzman said he still has many questions for Sander.

“I still have questions for Doc Sander, frankly, and I think we all do too. I think we need to continue asking what is truly going on,” said Guzman.

Guzman stated that he and the team will continue to use their voices to speak up against the cut and do more than sit back and act as victims.

“So, the next steps for myself in the team is to continue to represent the school and to show that we’re not just victims of this,” Guzman said.