ETSU Men’s Basketball Excited for European Trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU men’s basketball team will have a trip of a lifetime when they depart from the Tri-Cities airport on Friday for a 13-day trip to Europe.

The Bucs will make stops in Prague, Munich, Vienna and Budapest with attractions like Olympic Stadium, Dachau Concentration Camp and Schonbrunn Palace on the itinerary.

Steve Forbes’ squad will play three exhibition games against local teams, but the head coach knows the most influential lessons will be learned off the court.

“The most important on the court experience is what they’ve got now with the 10 extra practices,” Forbes said. “The games are going to be fine, but I don’t know how much they will or won’t get out of that, but just going over there and experiencing the culture, a different way of life is the most important thing. Plus it’s an opportunity for them to go and see a place they might be playing down the road professionally.”