ETSU medical students plan 2nd Annual Quillen 100 at Bristol Motor Speedway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Last Great Colosseum may not be quite as loud for this event, but cyclists participating in the Second Annual Quillen 100 can race for a good cause.

Medical students at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine are making plans for the fundraiser.

Last year, the 100-lap bicycle relay raised more than $6,000 for the American Heart Association, according to a release from ETSU.

The release says this year, all proceeds from the race will be donated again to the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.

Unlike last year, there won’t be a community health fair on the in-field of the track, due to the coronavirus.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our event this year will look at bit different, as extra precautions will be enacted to keep participants safe,” said Quillen student organizer William Miller. “By maintaining close contact with local health officials and continuing to follow national and local guidelines, we anticipate that The Quillen 100 will be able to continue for its second year.”

There is also a 40-lap relay for beginner-level cyclists.

To register for the Quillen 100, click here.