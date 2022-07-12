JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Martin Center will host a theater production based on the “Blue’s Clues & You!” children’s television show.

The U.S. tour of “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” will include a stop in Johnson City on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

(Courtesy of ETSU Martin Center)

The musical production will feature Blue and her friends Magenta and Rainbow Puppy, along with other characters.

According to a release from the Martin Center, “the show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For tickets and more information, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org.