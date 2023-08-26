JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2024 spring season Broadway show lineup was announced for the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

Jagged Little Pill, My Fair Lady, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Mean Girls: The Musical are the main Broadway lineup shows announced.

In a surprise announcement, two extra shows were added.

Shrek The Musical and Stomp are the extra add-on shows.

Jennifer Clements, the executive director for the Martin Center for the Arts, said over 8,500 people from 17 different states came out to last spring’s Broadway shows.

“Because of our loyal patrons and because of all of the support that we’ve received from our sponsors, we are so excited to be able to announce this year that we will be adding two additional add-on shows to our season package,” Clements said.

Clements said the diverse shows will appeal to an array of different audiences.

To purchase tickets click here.