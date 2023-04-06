JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Marching Band will be one of ten marching bands to perform in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in November of 2024.

Macy’s Parade creative director Wesley Whatley and band director Dr. Joe Moore surprised band members and other school dignitaries with the announcement of the invitation.

The Marching Bucs were one of the hundreds of applicants from across the country and this will be the first time the band will perform on the streets of New York in front of a nationwide audience.

