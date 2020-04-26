ETSU male bald eagle missing since Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of East Tennessee State University’s bald-headed eagles, Noshi, was last seen Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ETSU Eagle Cams.

Chief eagle watcher, Michelle France, fears the eagle is injured and unable to fly, and a search group formed at 11 a.m. Sunday at Winged Dear Park to help search for the missing eagle while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Those who spot him are encouraged to call 423-361-9895 or 423-384-4554.

