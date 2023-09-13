JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University majorettes and color guard will head to New York City next year to perform at the famous Radio City Music Hall.

The majorettes and color guard were invited to perform in the Christmas Spectacular on Nov. 27, 2024, a day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This comes after ETSU’s marching band was invited to perform in the parade, the first collegiate band from Tennessee to perform in the parade in more than 50 years, according to ETSU.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students in our Color Guard and Majorette sections,” Dr. Joe Moore, director of the Marching Bucs, said in a release. “In addition to performing in the prestigious Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, they have been invited to open the performance of the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular while we are in New York City. I could not be more proud of our students being rewarded for the hard work and talent that has led them to this moment.”

The university said around 50 members of the color guard and majorettes will be in the Christmas Spectacular.

Tickets will be available through Radio City Music Hall’s box office.