ETSU lifts face mask requirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will no longer require face masks for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but will continue to recommend them for those not fully vaccinated yet.

The university announced it was lifting its emergency COVID-19 policy on face coverings effective immediately in an email Monday to the ETSU community.

Face coverings will continue to required in some locations, including all ETSU Health clinical sites.

The university also encouraged all members of the ETSU community to get vaccinated.