ETSU launching Bucky’s Road Trip to take recruiting on the road during ongoing pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The usual recruitment process for universities looks a little different amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One local university decided to bring its resources to prospective students by recruiting not only in the Tri-Cities region, but by traveling to surrounding states as well.

East Tennessee State University launched Bucky’s ETSU Road Trip in efforts to ensure rising seniors and soon-to-be college students are provided with all the essentials in making one of the biggest decisions of a student’s life.

Bucky's #ETSU Road Trip is about to begin! The @etsuadmissions team is hitting the road and bringing the Buccaneer experience to you. Check out our list of destinations and schedule a time to meet with us! https://t.co/PIVdL5xOCj pic.twitter.com/RAqn2tZOqs — ETSU (@etsu) September 2, 2020

News Channel 11 spoke with ETSU’s assistant director for recruitment, Caleb Bennett, who said this event strives to compensate for traveling difficulties due to COVID-19.

“We thought this would be a good way to come to [prospective students],” Bennett said. “We’re doing it on a small scale, so we’re not drawing in large crowds.

“We’re not gathering a lot of people, but this still allow students and their families to come meet with an admissions counselor just like they would if they traveled here to Johnson City…This is a way for us to bring ETSU to them.”

Locally, the road trip will launch Sept. 8 and last until Sept. 12 in the following locations:

Johnson City — 1043 Jack Vest Dr. from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 12

Kingsport — 1550 Fort Henry Dr. from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 10

Bristol, Tenn. — 151 Speedway Blvd. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sept. 12

Abingdon — 1 Partnership Cir. from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sept. 10

Gate City — 178 Harry Fry Dr. from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sept. 7

Pennington Gap — 335 Fairground Rd. from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sept. 7

Bucky’s ETSU Road Trip will extend to surrounding states, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia.

ETSU will set up tents in various cities across the Southeast region, where prospective students can schedule a meeting with a counselor.

Counselors and recruiters will don face masks as well as provide hand sanitizer to abide by recommended public health practices.

For a full list of locations and dates, CLICK HERE.