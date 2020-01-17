ETSU launches new Promise Plan to provide last-dollar assistance for tuition costs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University announced a new program on Friday that aims to provide students with last-dollar assistance to cover tuition and program service fees and give support for incoming freshmen.

According to a release from the university, the ETSU Promise Plus will begin in the fall of 2020 and will be available to first-time, full-time freshmen who are eligible for the HOPE Scholarship and maximum Pell Grant.

ETSU Promise Plus also provides support in a non-financial manner for students working towards their degrees.

Some of the support services include early move-in, access to mentors, academic tutoring services, career support and membership in the Buccaneer Family Association.

“This past Fall, we celebrated the highest graduation rate in the history of the institution…but as we start a new decade, we see the need to improve our goals going forward” @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/kfPvzotRr5 — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) January 17, 2020

For students living on campus, they will be eligible to receive up to $6,000 in on-campus housing scholarships, with $1,500 of that coming annually.

The goal of ETSU Promise Plus is to cover costs leftover after financial aid like Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship and institutional scholarships have been applied.

To remain eligible for the program, students must continuously enroll as full-time students for both fall and spring terms.

To learn more about the program, click here.