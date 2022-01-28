ETSU launches new certification for Brand Storytelling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is calling on creatives to take part in a new certification program on brand films.

The Brand Storytelling Certification in Brand Film is an entirely online program targeted at recent grads and industry professionals interested in learning more about how branding, film and business intertwine.

“There are commercials, branded entertainment, and brand-funded films are all very different,” said Marcus Peterzell, a professor on the Brand Storytelling Board of Advisors. “We all know what a commercial is. Branded entertainment is a longer commercial that’s entertaining. But when you watch branded entertainment at the end, as a consumer, you’re very clear… Brand-funded films are not specifically overtly selling a product… It’s about a brand message.”

Those involved with the program said businesses today are requiring more creativity and diversity for their branding and need professionals with skills that meet those demands.

“Brands today are really trying to communicate their purpose or ethos in a way, in a streaming world, in a digital world, [that they] have to figure out new ways to communicate new ways to engage with their customers,” said Stephen Marshall, the Chief Marketing Officer for the ETSU Research Corporation. “But also to be a part of the culture and to have a lasting impact beyond whatever product service or idea that brand has.”

The program is set to last four to five weeks depending on the intensity level participants choose.

The four-week program gives students access to all the learning content and the ability to work independently on a brand Request for Proposal (RFP).

“Intel is actually writing a real request for proposal for a film,” said Marshall. “They’re going to present it to the students; the students through the four weeks certificate program will work on that RFP… and possibly hiring some of our students that are in the certificate program.”

The five-week program offers coaching for the students with a faculty member who will be paired with five students. This option has the student teams work in two 45-minute sessions with the coach, as well as a 45-minute session to pitch their team RFP.

Both tracks include weekly live office hours that are led by Brand Storytelling faculty and with guest lecturers working in the industry.

“Within like my course curriculum, I’ll be bringing in the head of content from A2B, the head of content from Johnson & Johnson so they’ll be able to interact and engage.”

After completing the program, alumni are invited to join a closed LinkedIn group to continue networking and building professional opportunities.

“Your interactions with the professors alone, plus some of the other students who you know, might be a little farther along in their career. And then we’re bringing in brands to be guest lecturers,” said Peterzell. “So, it’s not just a matter of this is a great educational forum. It’s really relationship-building as well.”

Participants can register until Sunday, Jan. 30. The first program will begin Monday, Jan. 31.

For those unable to attend the first session, there will be five other sessions offered throughout 2022. Each session will be sponsored by a different brand.

There are scholarships offered by sponsors for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The program is a partnership between ESTU Research Corporation, Brand Storytelling and industry sponsors including Discovery, Southwest Airlines, Intel, Univision and Body Armor.

More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.