JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community celebrated the annual Holiday Lights Ceremony at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday evening, along with the official season opening of its ice rink.

University leaders opened the rink in tandem with the annual lighting ceremony, where the switch was flipped on countless Christmas lights across campus.

The 70-foot-long synthetic ice rink is located in the University Commons on campus, next to the D. P. Culp Student Center. One hour of skating costs $6, which includes the skate rental cost. Those with an ETSU ID can skate for $4 per hour. Skating aids will be available for beginners.

Photo courtesy of ETSU

The ice rink will remain open through Dec. 17. A full schedule of times and dates for the rink is available online, and group reservations can be made.