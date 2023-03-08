JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennesse State University (ETSU) has issued an emergency alert and is telling people to shelter in place at Buc Ridge after a reported ‘dangerous situation.’

According to the university, the ‘dangerous situation’ stemmed from an alleged armed robbery near campus.

The alert was issued at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday. It states the suspects from the alleged armed robbery are “believed to be near Buc Ridge.”

People are asked to avoid the Buc Ridge area, remain vigilant and report any unusual activity to public safety. The alert stated there is a shelter-in-place effective for Buc Ridge.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more information and has a crew heading to the scene at ETSU.